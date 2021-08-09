2 die, over a dozen hospitalised in Lucknow due to drinking water contamination, allege locals

LUCKNOW Two children reportedly died while over a dozen others from the Balu Adda area in the city had to be admitted to hospital due to infection possibly caused by contaminated drinking water, alleged locals.

Among the deceased were an infant and a 16-year-old boy. Both suffered from diarrhoea and vomiting, they said. The infant’s father, Hamza, said the child died while being taken to the hospital.

“Residents said they were getting dirty water supply in the area and that they had written to the Jal Sansthan to get the leaking pipelines checked and repaired. They said the two deaths took place due to diarrohoea and vomiting,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, CMO, Lucknow, in a press statement.

“The people’s medical history is not known in detail. It appears that the families could not contact for medical help in time. The cause of death is not yet known,” said Agrawal, who met the affected families on Monday.

“We have deployed a medical team to screen each house in the area after getting information about people taking ill due to infection. Those unwell were admitted to the Civil Hospital or given medication,” he added.

“Nagar nigam has sanitised the area while the medical team will camp there till Wednesday morning and refer serious cases to hospital. Two beds have been reserved at the Civil Hospital for this, apart from those already admitted,” said the CMO.

According to Dr SK Nanda of Civil Hospital, 12 people, including 10 children, were undergoing treatment at present. Safi, 10, Muneer, 5, Iram, 5, Samreen, 5, Shivam, 17, Riya, 8, Rashmi 4, Shama Bano, 17 and Gauraiyya, 35 were among those admitted to the Civil Hospital.

At least 12 others in the 4 to 35 years age group were being treated at home as their condition was stated to be stable.

“Chlorine tablets have also been distributed to ensure that the water they drink is not contaminated. Our medical team is looking after those at home also and will refer any one getting severely ill,” said the CMO.

“We collected samples of water from five spots of Balu Adda. But all contained adequate amount of chlorine and the water was found safe for use. Our team will visit the area again. Jal Sansthan leaves no stone unturned when it comes to ensuring safe potable water supply to houses,” said SK Varma, GM, Jal Sansthan.

