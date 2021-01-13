2 held at Chennai airport with gold in paste form concealed in rectum: Official

Customs department sleuths seized gold, i-phones, cigarettes and liquor worth ₹85 lakh at the airport in Chennai and arrested two persons in this connection, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Customs officials recovered the gold which was in paste form concealed in the rectum of two passengers who arrived from Sharjah today.

They also recovered gold cut bits and chains concealed in the pant pockets of the two passengers, a release from the Commissioner of Customs Rajan Chowdhry said.

As many as 44 cartons of cigarettes, 11 i- phones, eight laptops and eight liquor bottles were also seized from them.

The value of the seized goods was estimated at ₹85 lakh and the two were arrested.