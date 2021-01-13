IND USA
2 held at Chennai airport with gold in paste form concealed in rectum: Official

Customs officials also recovered gold cut bits and chains concealed in the pant pockets of the two passengers, according to an official.
PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Dec 24, 2020(Reuters)

Customs department sleuths seized gold, i-phones, cigarettes and liquor worth 85 lakh at the airport in Chennai and arrested two persons in this connection, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Customs officials recovered the gold which was in paste form concealed in the rectum of two passengers who arrived from Sharjah today.

They also recovered gold cut bits and chains concealed in the pant pockets of the two passengers, a release from the Commissioner of Customs Rajan Chowdhry said.

As many as 44 cartons of cigarettes, 11 i- phones, eight laptops and eight liquor bottles were also seized from them.

The value of the seized goods was estimated at 85 lakh and the two were arrested.

