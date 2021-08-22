2 held for attacking cops shutting down bar open beyond time limit

PUNE Two men have been arrested for attacking policemen who had gone to shut down a bar operating beyond the permissible time limit in Mulshi on Saturday.

The men were among many others who were present in the bar, along with the manager, around 2am on Saturday.

The two arrested were identified as Amol Pandharinath Dhobale (31), a resident of Pimple Gurav and Vinod Ashok Pol (32), a resident of Pargaon Bhimashankar in Karad, according to police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by assistant police inspector Haribhau Tukaram Ranpise of Hinjewadi police station. Sub-inspector G Yelmar and Hawaldar Kadam of Hinjewadi police station were inside the restaurant, according to the complaint.

“They were remanded to judicial custody and denied bail. They said they were drunk on one beer but it is not possible to be that drunk, to not understand what was happening, on one beer. They are both customers,” said PSI Yelmar.

The policemen started recording video of the men drinking at that hour even though the state government and district collector have ordered for restaurants and bars to shut down at 10pm.

While the police were recording their videos, one of them started attacking Hawaldar Kadam while others started pushing them out of the bar, according to the complaint.

A case under Sections 353, 504, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 85(1) of Maharashtra Prohibition Act was registered at Hinjewadi police station.