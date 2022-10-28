2 held for raping girl in Tripura’s Khowai district

Two people have been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at Kalyanpur in Tripura’s Khowai district. Police said the girl was abducted while she was with her friends and taken to an abandoned house and raped on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Based on evidence collected, police have arrested two named accused persons... Raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining accused,” police said in a statement on Thursday. They added all legal steps including medical examination and recording of the statement of the girl have been done.

The accused have been booked for outraging modesty, rape, causing injuries, wrongful restraint, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Protests were separately held in the state over another gang rape at Kumarghat in Tripura’s Unakoti district on October 19. Police have arrested six people in that case.

Opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress have alleged the involvement of a minister’s son in the incident even as the government has rejected the allegation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}