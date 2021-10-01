2 held for RTI activist’s murder in Bihar

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the recent murder of RTI (right to information) activist in Bihar’s East Chamapran district, superintendent of police (SP) Navin Chand Jha said on Friday.

He said the two have confessed to have killed RTI activist Vipin Agrawal at Harsidih.

“They told police during interrogation that there were five people involved in the crime. Three others are still at large. Search is on for them,” he said.

Police have seized one mobile, two motorcycles, a pistol and three live cartridges from the two arrested suspects.

Agrawal, 46, who had exposed several cases of encroachment of government land, was shot dead by armed assailants at Harsidih on September 24.