2 held for stealing vehicles in Delhi, selling them in J&K
others

2 held for stealing vehicles in Delhi, selling them in J&K

The Delhi Police have arrested two members of an interstate gang of auto-lifters who stole vehicles in Delhi and sold them to prospective buyers in Jammu and Kashmir
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 11:43 PM IST
HT Image

The Delhi Police have arrested two members of an interstate gang of auto-lifters who stole vehicles in Delhi and sold them to prospective buyers in Jammu and Kashmir. The gang members have sold more than 100 stolen cars in Kashmir since 2015, said police.

The two members have been identified as Showket Ahmad Malla from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir and Mohammad Juber from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. Police said Malla flew to Delhi and then drove the stolen vehicles to Jammu and Kashmir.

Juber worked for Noor Mohammad alias Rinku, a habitual auto-lifter from Loni in Ghaziabad. “Rinku, Juber and their three associates--Zahid, Wasim, and Yakoob--allegedly stole vehicles, changed their registration number plates and delivered the stolen vehicles to Malla and Wasim Sheikh, another recipient of stolen vehicles in the Valley,” said deputy commissioner of police (central) Jasmeet Singh.

On July 3, the DCP said, the district anti-auto theft squad (AATS) received information that Malla was coming to Aaram Bagh Colony in Paharganj to receive a stolen car from Juber. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the two were caught with a stolen Baleno car and a pistol with two cartridges.

“Their interrogation led to the recovery of three more stolen cars, 100 fake number plates, 120 duplicate keys of cars along with tools used for making duplicate keys, and 10 engine control modules (ECMs) of cars,” said Singh.

During interrogation, Malla revealed that he works as a civil contractor for the state government but was not satisfied with his earnings. He wanted to become rich and live lavishly. Malla confessed he was brought into the illegal trade by Waseem and has himself sold more than 10 stolen cars in Kashmir in the last few years, the DCP added. “We are now looking for other members of the gang,” said Singh.

