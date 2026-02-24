2 little girls found trying to wake their dead mother at Madhepura Rly station

In a heart-wrenching spectacle, two children, 2 and 3 years old, were found sitting beside the body of their mother Bihar’s Madhepura railway station on Tuesday morning. Unaware that she was dead, they were trying to wake her up before the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel spotted them. The children told the names of their mother and father as Kajal and Mohammad Murshid respectively, residents of Jitapur village, 14 km from the railway station falling under Murliganj block of the district. (Representative Image)

The GRP later found that a man left his dead wife and two little girls at the railway station late on Monday night.

“We found the babies crying while sitting by the woman lying on the RCC bench and when we approached we found the children were crying beside their mother who was already dead,” a GRP official said, adding, “The children told the names of their mother and father as Kajal and Mohammad Murshid respectively, residents of Jitapur village, 14 km from the railway station falling under Murliganj block of the district.”

They told security officials that their father brought them in an auto and left them. “Since last night we have been waiting for our father but he has not come yet,” they told police.

“The mark around the deceased woman’s neck suggests that she either committed suicide by hanging or was strangled to death with a string. The body was sent to Madhepura district hospital for postmortem and we are waiting for the report,” GRP inspector Dilip Kumar said.

He said, “The woman’s identity has been ascertained. The deceased is a resident of Jitapur village just 14 km from Madhepura railway station falling under Murliganj police station area.”

“We have started a probe and prima facie it appears to be a case of marital dispute,” a GRP officials said, adding, “One woman from the same village has confirmed the dispute between the wife and husband for over one month and the two have been living separately.”

The deceased woman was also said to be pregnant.

Meanwhile, both the children have been handed over to the custody of CWC (Children Welfare Committee) for care and further probe is underway.