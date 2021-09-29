Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 2 maids booked for stealing from house in Hadapsar
others

2 maids booked for stealing from house in Hadapsar

PUNE Two women who work as house helps were booked for allegedly stealing valuables from their employer’s house in Hadapsar
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:11 AM IST
HT Image

PUNE Two women who work as house helps were booked for allegedly stealing valuables from their employer’s house in Hadapsar.

The women worked in a house in Amanora Park Town for around two months between July and mid-September, according to the complaint. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 40-year-old woman who had employed the two women.

“We have not yet arrested them. We are investigating the claims. The complainant says that both the women worked for a few days,” said assistant inspector S Padsalkar of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

The complainant claimed that the women took 2 lakh in cash and gold jewellery worth 1 lakh from her house.

A case under Sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of employer’s property) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Paddy arrival picks pace in Haryana, no procurement yet

Kejriwal starts Punjab visit with Ludhiana today

Congress will win Ellenabad bypoll: Selja

Maluka rebuts Punjab ex-minister Kangar’s job creation claims
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP