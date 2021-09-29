2 maids booked for stealing from house in Hadapsar

PUNE Two women who work as house helps were booked for allegedly stealing valuables from their employer’s house in Hadapsar.

The women worked in a house in Amanora Park Town for around two months between July and mid-September, according to the complaint. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 40-year-old woman who had employed the two women.

“We have not yet arrested them. We are investigating the claims. The complainant says that both the women worked for a few days,” said assistant inspector S Padsalkar of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

The complainant claimed that the women took ₹2 lakh in cash and gold jewellery worth ₹1 lakh from her house.

A case under Sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of employer’s property) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station.