2 Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur: Police

Two suspected Maoists were killed in a gunfight with joint security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday, police said. With this incident, bodies of 217 Maoists have been found so far this year following separate encounters. (Representative file photo)

The development comes a day after seven suspected Maoists were killed in Abujhmarh forest area.

The bodies of the deceased Maoists are yet to be identified, and combing operation is underway.

Police said that the encounter took place in the forest of Nendra and Punnur villages when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation on Friday at around 7am.

“After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of two Maoists, one 12 bore rifle and other Maoist-related materials were recovered from the spot,” said superintendent of police (SP), Jitendra Yadav.

Further details are awaited as the search operation is still underway in the area, he said.

With this incident, bodies of 217 Maoists have been found so far this year following separate encounters in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, police said.