 3 Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar: Police - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar: Police

ByRitesh Mishra
Aug 29, 2024 02:45 PM IST

During the search operation, Maoists opened fire on the police party, leading to a retaliatory action by the police

Three suspected Maoists were killed in a gunfight with joint security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on Thursday, police said.

A joint team of DRG, STF and BSF had launched a search operation in the Abujhmad area. (Representative file photo)
A joint team of DRG, STF and BSF had launched a search operation in the Abujhmad area. (Representative file photo)

The encounter is currently underway.

Superintendent of police (SP), Narayanpur, Prabhat Kumar said that a joint team of district reserve guard (DRG), special task force (STF), and Border Security Force (BSF) had launched a search operation in the Abujhmad area of Narayanpur district, following intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoist leaders.

“During the search operation, Maoists opened fire on the police party, leading to a retaliatory action by the police. After the firing stopped, police have found the bodies of three women cadres of Maoists. The police have also found Maoist literature and search operation of the area will continue,” said the SP.

Also Read: 4 Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand, 2 arrested: Police

According to Chhattisgarh police records, at least 34 civilians have been killed by Maoists in Bastar region this year, while 145 Maoists died in gunfight with security forces in anti- Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) operations in Chhattisgarh this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / 3 Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar: Police
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On