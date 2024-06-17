 4 Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand, 2 arrested: Police - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
4 Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand, 2 arrested: Police

ByDebashishSarkar
Jun 17, 2024 10:13 AM IST

The Maoists were killed in a gunfight with joint security forces of the district police, CRPF and COBRA battalions inside Saranda forest in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on Monday morning

Four members of outlawed CPI (Maoist), including a female Maoist, were killed in a gunfight with joint security forces of the district police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) battalions inside Saranda forest in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on Monday morning, police said.

Arms and ammunition have also been removed from the encounter site and the search operation is still underway. (Representative file photo)
Arms and ammunition have also been removed from the encounter site and the search operation is still underway. (Representative file photo)

“Our joint forces have gunned down four Maoists, including a Maoist zonal commander, a sub-zonal commander, an area commander and a female Maoist during an encounter on Friday morning inside Saranda forests on the borders of Gua and Jeteya PS areas,” Ashutosh Shekhar, West Singhbhum superintendent of police (SP), told HT on Monday.

The SP said that the forces have succeeded in arresting two more Maoists after the encounter.

“Arms and ammunition have also been removed from the encounter site and the search operation is still underway,” added Shekhar.

According to preliminary information, the joint team of district police and paramilitary forces were conducting search operations in Lukung Raikela jungles inside Saranda reserve forests on Friday early morning. The Maoists, hiding strategically under deep forest cover, ambushed the forces suddenly.

The security forces responded in equal measure and gunned down four Maoists in the ensuing fierce encounter.

Two more Maoists are reported to have sustained bullet injuries while two have been nabbed so far.

News / Cities / Ranchi / 4 Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand, 2 arrested: Police
