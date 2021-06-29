2 men, minor on way to dispose woman’s body held

Two men were arrested and a minor boy apprehended when they were travelling in an autorickshaw with the body of a homeless woman wrapped in a bedsheet, after allegedly strangling her to death at a flat in outer Delhi’s Balbir Vihar near Aman Vihar on June 23, said police.

The three allegedly killed the woman following a dispute over ₹1,000 and were looking for an isolated spot to dump the body, when three constables patrolling the streets caught them in Begampur, said police.

Around 3.30am last Wednesday, an autorickshaw being driven with its headlights off in the dark raised the suspicion of the three constables. When the constables signalled the auto driver to stop, the driver tried to speed away. One of the constables chased the autorickshaw and intercepted it after 200 to 300 metres, said a police officer, who asked not to be named.

“The driver escaped on foot, while the two persons in the passenger seat were seen holding on to a wrapped bundle. When the constable asked what that was, the suspects untied the bedsheet and to reveal a woman’s body. The suspects were immediately arrested,” said the officer adding that the driver, identified as Rajan Gupta (25), was caught later in the day.

Of the two passengers, one was a 16-year-old boy while the other was a man identified as Mahendra Nath (18). The two men were arrested and the juvenile apprehended after the three allegedly admitted to killing the 24-year-old woman, identified by her first name as Shivani. A case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered at Aman Vihar police station.

Police said Shivani lived on the streets after her husband left her around a year ago; her family members had disowned her as she was a substance user. For the past few days, she was in the company of the suspects as they too allegedly consumed drugs.

Another police officer associated with the case said, “Gupta told police that on June 22, Shivani, Nath and the boy were at his first floor flat in Balbir Nagar and were consuming alcohol and taking drugs. Around midnight, she started demanding ₹1,000 from Gupta.”

“When he refused, she became violent and slapped and abused him. This infuriated the suspects and when she tried to scream, Gupta strangled her. The teenager held her mouth shut with his hands and Nath held on to her legs. After she died, they panicked and planned to dispose of the body,” said the second officer, quoting the confession of the three suspects.

Police said the suspects wrapped the woman’s body in a bedsheet and put it in the autorickshaw owned by Gupta’s father. They were nearly three kilometers away from the crime scene when the policemen stopped the auto and discovered the body.