Two more accused, not named in the FIR, were arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) of Jamshedpur police on charges of helping main accused Biswanath Mandal alias Bodra and Rahul Dubey flee the crime spot and taking them to safe hideouts in the Himanshu Singh murder case, police said on Wednesday.

2 more held in Himanshu murder case

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“The SIT has been investigating the murder and has arrested 40-year-old Raghvendra Ghere alias Ravindra alias Heera and 34-year-old Ganesh Machua. Ganesh played a key role in helping Biswanath Mandal alias Bodra, Rahul Dubey and Raghvendra Ghere flee the spot of crime. Ganesh has previous criminal records and has been to jail twice for selling illegal liquor,” Lalit Meena, Jamshedpur city SP, told the media on Wednesday.

Meena further informed that a scooty had been recovered at the instance of Ganesh Machua which was used in the crime and transporting the main accused to safer places.

The police have sent 14 accused to jail in the case and with the arresting of these two accused, a total of 16 accused have now been sent to jail in connection with the murder.

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{{^usCountry}} “Raghvendra Ghere and Ganesh helped Biswanath Mandal alias Bodra and Rahul Dubey reach the house of notorious gangster Ravi Das in Sonari immediately after the chopper attack. Bodra even admitted that he stayed in a different location in Sonari while absconding and keeping track of the daily developments,” a police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Raghvendra Ghere and Ganesh helped Biswanath Mandal alias Bodra and Rahul Dubey reach the house of notorious gangster Ravi Das in Sonari immediately after the chopper attack. Bodra even admitted that he stayed in a different location in Sonari while absconding and keeping track of the daily developments,” a police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Ravi Das, who was picked up by the police for interrogation, however, told the media that the police released him after interrogation after being satisfied that he had no link with the murder.