2 more succumb to Covid in Himachal
others

2 more succumb to Covid in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh recorded 174 fresh Covid-19 infections on Saturday taking the state’s tally to 2,16,813 while the death toll mounted to 3,633 after two patients died of the contagion
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:41 AM IST
A health worker administering a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the district hospital in Kullu on Saturday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

Himachal Pradesh recorded 174 fresh Covid-19 infections on Saturday taking the state’s tally to 2,16,813 while the death toll mounted to 3,633 after two patients died of the contagion.

Of the new cases, 56 were reported in Kangra, 37 in Hamirpur, 28 in Mandi, 26 in Bilaspur, 15 in Shimla, six in Kullu, two each in Chama and Solan, and one each in Kinnaur and Sirmaur.

The active cases have gone up to 1,610 while recoveries reached 2,11,554 after 142 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 48,374 cases reported to date followed by 30,490 cases in Mandi and 27,023 in Shimla.

