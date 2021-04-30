2 Nigerians held for cloning ATM card

PUNE: Two Nigerian nationals have been remanded to the custody of the Pune police’s cyber-crime cell on Friday, in a case of cloning of ATM cards.

The police arrested the two men in the case after a man complained of having lost ₹1 lakh from his account without him conducting any transaction.

The unauthorised transactions were done on three consecutive days at the same ATM in Kasarwadi, each between 6am and 8 am, according to the police.

The two accused have been identified as Nnam Gabriel Chukwuebuka, who lives in Aundh, and was arrested on Thursday; while the other was identified as Bashir, alias Lucas William, alias Omoike Godson, who was staying in an Oyo facility in Rahatani, from where he was arrested on Friday.

The police set a trap at the ATM on Thursday at 5:30am and arrested Chukwuebuka.

After his arrest, Godson was found to have been earlier arrested by Pune cyber-crime cell in another case of card cloning. He is out on bail in that case.

The two have been remanded to police custody until May 2, according to public prosecutor Kiran Bendbhar.

The police have recovered four ATM cards from Chukwuebuka while they recovered 10 cards from Godson’s residence. Along with the cards, the police claim to have found a card reader, a software CD, and adhesive tapes in two colours.

The two have been arrested in a case registered under Sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 471, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c), and 66(d) of Information Technology Act at the cyber-police station.