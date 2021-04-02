Home / Cities / Others / 2 Panipat cops suspended after detainees clash in lockup
others

2 Panipat cops suspended after detainees clash in lockup

Taking a serious note of clash between two accused in police lockup, Panipat superintendent of police (SP) has suspended an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a constable for negligence of duty
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said that ASI Anoop Singh and constable Rakam Singh have been suspended for negligence of duty and probe has been ordered in the case. (AFP)

Taking a serious note of clash between two accused in police lockup, Panipat superintendent of police (SP) has suspended an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a constable for negligence of duty.

Police had detained Sushil Kumar and his uncle Balwan Singh after a clash over some land.

Police called them on March 31 to settle the dispute but the issue could not be sorted. Police locked them up at Panipat’s Sector 13/17 police station under Sections 107 and 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

In the wee hours of April 1, Balwan allegedly attacked Sushil with a stick while in lockup and injured him.

Police found Balwan unconscious and he was rushed to a private hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.

Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said that ASI Anoop Singh and constable Rakam Singh have been suspended for negligence of duty and probe has been ordered in the case.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Woman killed in group clash in Amritsar

Ludhiana police get 10,000 eyes in city as pvt CCTVs linked with control room

For second time in row, PAU Kisan Mela to be held virtually

Resolution against RSS: BJP, SGPC spar on Twitter

Police have registered a case against Balwan under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and he was arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP