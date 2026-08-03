2 Tillu Tajpuriya gang members involved in NW Delhi property dealer murder held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two alleged associates of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, following a brief shootout in Majri village, an officer said.

Deceased, identified as Harish Mathur, was killed outside his house by two persons who pumped half a dozen bullets into him. (Representative photo)

Police said the duo were accused of shooting a property dealer to death in Karala, northwest Delhi, earlier this week.

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The deceased, identified as Harish Mathur, was killed outside his house by two persons who pumped half a dozen bullets into him.

DCP (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said Mathur had no criminal cases against him, but was suspected to be linked to Tajpuriya’s rival Gogi and Dinesh Karala gangs.

Through CCTV, the two accused were identified as a 27-year-old resident of Ghaziabad, and a 26-year-old resident of Karala.

Police received a tip-off that the accused were coming to UER-II road near Majri village.

“The duo were intercepted, but they opened fire on a police team. In self-defence, police retaliated, and both the accused were injured in their legs. No police personnel were injured in the exchange of fire,” said the DCP.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said two country-made pistols, six live cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from them. The DCP said the vehicle was the same used in the murder of the property dealer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said two country-made pistols, six live cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from them. The DCP said the vehicle was the same used in the murder of the property dealer. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the accused have a past record of murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act cases.