2 U.P. athletes qualify for Hangzhou Asian Games

LUCKNOW In a major feat for Uttar Pradesh, long-distance runners Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh achieved the Hangzhou Asian Games qualification time in the men’s 10,000-m on Thursday, which was the opening day of the 62nd National Inter State Senior Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar (Odisha).

Both Kartik and Gulveer bettered the Hangzhou Asian Games qualification time of 29:30.00. While Kartik’s gold medal-winning time was 29:01.84 seconds, Gulveer was a close second at 29:03.78 seconds.

“My next goal is to win a medal at the Asian Games,” said Saharanpur-based lad Kartik Kumar after making the cut for the international event. Both Kartik and Gulveer, who hails from Meerut, also improved the previous meet record of 29:06.17 seconds, which clocked way back in 2007 by Olympian Surendra Singh, who is currently overseeing national camp in Bengaluru.

Another runner from Uttar Pradesh, Abhishek Pal, who was the pre-race favourite, quit the race with nine laps to go due to stomach cramps. “I missed the chance to qualify for the Asian Games,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, Olympian race walker Priyanka Goswami had to content herself with a silver medal in the 20-km race walk. The Meerut girl clocked 1:40:33.00 seconds, finishing second behind Rajasthan’s Bhavna Jat, who clocked 1:37:03.00 seconds to clinch the top spot. Karnataka’s Vandana at 1:41:54.00 seconds stood third.