2 weeks on, protesting anganwadi workers in Kaithal say ‘no response’ from govt

By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 02:44 AM IST
Police were deployed on the Pehowa Chowk but the protest remained peaceful and the sit-in was ended around 3pm following which the traffic movement was restored. (Representational image) (Getty Images/Hemera)

Hundreds of members of Haryana anganwadi workers and helpers union continued their indefinite protest on Monday to press for their demands in Kaithal.

Amid heavy sloganeering, protesters reached the Pehowa Chowk and began a sit-in, forcing the police to divert traffic. They accused the state government and Haryana minister of state for women and child welfare, Kamlesh Danda, of turning a blind eye towards them even as it has been two weeks since they started their protest.

They alleged that on July 23, the Kaithal police also registered an FIR against union members, including Kamlesh Deohra, for blocking the Hisar-Chandigarh highway in Kaithal.

Sudesh Rani, an anganwadi helper from Jind, said the government was not taking their issues seriously and several conditions have been imposed on them and they do not get their salaries regularly. Their demands include hike in salary, promotion as supervisors, training to work on Poshan tracker app, scheduled disbursement of salary, and job regularisation

Police were deployed on the Pehowa Chowk but the protest remained peaceful and the sit-in was ended around 3pm following which the traffic movement was restored.

