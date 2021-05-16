20 detained for pro-Palestine protests in Kashmir

Police have detained 20 persons for holding pro-Palestine protests in Kashmir.

A police spokesman said that people are trying to leverage the situation in Palestine to disturb the peace in Valley.

“J&K police is keeping a close watch on elements attempting to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb the peace and order in Kashmir valley. We are a professional force and are sensitive to public anguish. But J&K police has a legal responsibility to ensure law and order. It, however, wouldn’t allow cynical encashment of the public anger to trigger violence, lawlessness and disorder on Kashmir streets,” said the spokesperson.

A senior police official confirmed to Hindustan Times that 20 people have so far been detained in Kashmir for pro-Palestine protests. Recently, a person who had designed a pro-Palestine graffiti in Srinagar was questioned by the police.

Over the last few days, several people from Kashmir have been posting their views and comments on social media against the killing of civilians in Gaza by Israel.

In a statement released on Saturday, J&K Police warned of legal action against those making “irresponsible social media posts”.

The statement further said that expressing opinion is a freedom but engineering and inciting violence on streets is unlawful. “All irresponsible social media comments that result in actual violence and breaking of law, including Covid protocol, will attract legal action,” read the statement. According to the statement, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar had sought public cooperation.

Kashmir had, in the past, witnessed a series of pro-Palestine protests, especially during the killing of civilians by Palestine, and many social media users had been equating the situation in Kashmir and Palestine.