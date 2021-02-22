20 held for illegal LPG sale in Pimpri-Chinchwad; 381 cylinders, 14 tempos seized

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested 20 people and registered four separate cases for the illegal trade of cooking gas (LPG) in Sangvi on February 20.

The total seizure of 381 cylinders and 14 tempos along with other equipment is estimated to be worth ₹24.5 lakh, according to a statement issued by the social security squad.

The arrested accused in the first case have been identified as Dilipkumar Sukram Bishnoi (22), Sunilkumar Bhagwanram Bishnoi (30), Manish Narpatramji Bhawal (20) and Dinesh Bhagirathram Bishnoi.

Pramod Rajveer Thakur (40), Ramratan Gavandilal Chauhan (35) were arrested in the second case. While, Hotamsingh Yashpalsingh Thakur (23), Gaurishankar Yashpalsingh Thakur (19), Netrapal Padmasingh Thakur (27), Chatrapalsingh Kisansingh Thakur (31), Dhamendrasingh Mahendrasingh Singh (28), Sureshkumar Bhagwansingh Rao (31) were arrested in the third case.

Shankarpal Arjunram Bishnoi (28), Rohit Satish Chaudhury (23), Dinesh Birisingh Thakur (32) Banwari Mohanram Javhar (22), Yogeshsingh Surendrasingh Singh (30), Mahesh Hanumanram Kalirana (19), Suraj Rajkishor Singh (20), Ajaysingh Narsingh Singh (30), Pappuram Karnaram Ishwarlal (38) and Sairam Manaram Khillare (25) were arrested in the fourth case.

Senior police inspector Rangnath Unde of Sangvi police station said, “All the accused will be in police custody till tomorrow (Tuesday).”

The raid was conducted based on the information passed on by Krishna Prakash, commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad police, to senior police inspector Vitthal Kubade of the social security squad.

The first raid was conducted at Morya Park in the Pimple Gurav area of Sangvi where 165 cylinders and seven three-wheeler tempos were seized. The total seizure was worth ₹12,01,100.

The second raid was held at Jambhhulkar Park in Sangvi where 119 gas cylinders and four tempos were seized. The total worth of the seizure was estimated to be worth ₹7,24,510.

In the third raid at Krushnaraj Colony and Morya Park, Sangvi at least 63 cylinders and two tempos were seized. The total seizure was estimated to be worth ₹3,38,280.

The last raid was conducted at the Gangurdenagar area of Pimple Gurav where 34 cylinders and one tempo was seized. The total worth of the seized was estimated to be ₹1,75,780.

The four cases were registered under Sections 379 (punishment for theft), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 34 (common intention), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 7 of Essential Commodities Act, and Section 5 of Explosive Substances Act at Sangvi police station.