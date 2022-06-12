20 UP districts declared child labour-free: Min

Lucknow Uttar Pradesh labour and employment minister Anil Rajbhar said here on Sunday that In comparison to the 2001 census, the 2011 census saw a significant increase in the number of child labourers. It was also seen that a substantial number of rural children worked in agricultural and farming-related jobs.

“This year, the state government’s ‘Naya Savera’ Yojana proclaimed 275-gram panchayats and municipality wards in 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh free of child labour. Previously, in 2018 and 2019, 365-gram Panchayats and urban wards were proclaimed child-labour-free,” he said.

The minister was speaking as chief guest at a ‘Hith labh Viteran’ programme on World Day against Child Labour, organised by the Uttar Pradesh government, in collaboration with UNICEF. .

“A scheme called ‘Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana’ with Naya Savera Yojana was started in June 2020, in which 2000 children from 20 districts were granted ₹1000 (for a male child) and ₹1200 (for a female child),” he said.

He also thanked chief minister Yogi Adityanath for taking special care of these children them and their families. “It was made possible only with the visionary guidance of CM Yogi,” he added. He also lauded the effort made by UNICEF’s technical resource personnel, gram pradhans, local councillors, officers and nodal officers of the labour department, government of U.P.

“Every child has the right to education and equal opportunities. Child labour deprives a minor of his future and society of productive citizens. The Covid pandemic is pushing more and more children into labour. So, today, on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour, let us pledge that together we will strive to ensure that every child not only goes to school but has access to quality education,” said Lana Kataw, Deputy Representative for Operations, UNICEF.

“I used to work in 10-hour shifts for ₹100 a day,” said Abdul Rehman, an 11-year-old rescued from Lucknow’s Adda (embroidery industry), who was present in the event. “Now, I go to school every day,” he added. Rehman’s mother died many years ago, his father sells earrings on Aminabad’s streets and his two sisters also worked as labourers before being rescued.

“We used to teach these impoverished children for free and assisted them in enrolling in schools. We were advised to tell the children working as labourers in our communities once the Naya Savera Scheme was created. We then identified a few children based on their conditions, since they had previously worked in a high-risk workplace and suggested their names which the labour department thoroughly confirmed. Now, I’m glad they are being added to the ‘Naya Savera Scheme’ as part of which they will receive ₹1000 and ₹1200 every month,” said Mehrun Nissa, social worker and president of Muqaddas Foundation Society, Lucknow.