Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 200 international students vaccinated at Savitribai Phule Pune University
others

200 international students vaccinated at Savitribai Phule Pune University

PUNE At least 200 international students were vaccinated on Thursday at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU)
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 11:43 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE At least 200 international students were vaccinated on Thursday at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

The drive was an initiative by the International Centre at the SPPU, the Indian Council for Cultural relations, Pune, and World Organisation of Students and Youth. The students were given vaccine after booking an online slot.

The vaccine was administered at the SPPU health centre.

Murlidhar Mohol, mayor of Pune, during the vaccination programme, said that every educational institution in Pune will carry out vaccination for students.

Vijay Khare, director of the International Centre said that this vaccination drive will help students.

“This vaccination drive will be an excellent example of how efficient India is. International students will be ambassadors to put forth the word of how well we are handling the Covid situation,” said Khare.

Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor of SPPU, said that this is a first-of-its-kind initiative.

“We are aiming to inoculate foreign students to ensure their safety. This initiative is to ensure that we are able to give a safe environment to the students,” said Karmalkar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

70-year-old man cycles to people in need amid pandemic in Hyderabad

Rashid Khan gives a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. Watch

Raveena Tandon posts ‘my house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’. Here’s why

Elon Musk reacts to animated video of his viral ‘portrait’. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP