A large number of students from arts, science, and commerce streams across constituent and affiliated colleges under Purnea University (PU) are grappling with examination scheduling conflicts, leading to widespread frustration and chaos among those appearing for the first-semester degree examinations (2025–29 batch).

Representative image. (HT photo)

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The scheduling conflict with multiple timetable revisions has created significant uncertainty in the ongoing examination which started on March 30 and over 20,000 students have missed the examination. Students have sought intervention from the Chancellor over the issue.

The confusion is said to have been created due to discrepancies in examination schedule in admit cards and the examination programme issued by the PU.

Students have registered vehement protests at multiple examination centres over such discrepancies demanding for re-examination. Sensing the gravity of the situation, PU has decided to hold a high level meeting over the issue on Wednesday.

Many students who met the HT at one of the centres blamed the apathetic attitude of PU authorities for academic anarchy and chaos and showed their admit cards in which the examination programme was explicitly written.

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{{^usCountry}} “But when we reached the S R C College Katihar centre as per the programme mentioned in the admit cards, we were asked that the examination had already been conducted,” they alleged and said, “We missed our examination for no fault of ours.” They alleged, “We are being made scapegoats for PU’s inefficiencies.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But when we reached the S R C College Katihar centre as per the programme mentioned in the admit cards, we were asked that the examination had already been conducted,” they alleged and said, “We missed our examination for no fault of ours.” They alleged, “We are being made scapegoats for PU’s inefficiencies.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Controller of Examination, Prof Amar Kant Singh while talking to HT over phone admitted the harassment caused to students due to mismatch in examination scheduling but blamed the Samarth portal, designed as a centralized platform for higher education institutions in India. “The Samarth portal releases admit cards of the students with discrepancies,” he said, adding “We have sent the notice in this regard to every CS (Centre superintendent).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Controller of Examination, Prof Amar Kant Singh while talking to HT over phone admitted the harassment caused to students due to mismatch in examination scheduling but blamed the Samarth portal, designed as a centralized platform for higher education institutions in India. “The Samarth portal releases admit cards of the students with discrepancies,” he said, adding “We have sent the notice in this regard to every CS (Centre superintendent).” {{/usCountry}}

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He stated that a high level meeting would be held with the vice chancellor on Wednesday to sort out the issues and assured that the students would not have to suffer.

According to reliable sources within PU, about 20,000 students have missed their examinations after they reached the centre as per examination programme mentioned in their admit cards. “PU ever since its establishment has been playing a cruel joke on students,” students alleged and said, “PU has been reduced to a ‘centre for minting money.”

They alleged “The teachers take hardly any interest in teaching students in this university and all focus has been shifted on distribution of degrees,” and they have demanded from the new Chancellor to initiate step to ameliorate academic ambience.

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Much to the chagrin, fingers are being raised over the mistakes in question papers. “Questions are set casually replete with errors,” a student said showing the error in the question paper of History. “You have brought this to our notice and if it is so, we’ll not calculate it during evaluation,” examination controller told HT.

PU was established in 2018 when the first vice chancellor (VC) Prof Rajesh Singh had assumed the charge. The PU comprising 42 colleges including 15 constituent, 24 affiliated and three law colleges is spread in four districts of Seemanchal-Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar and Purnea.

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