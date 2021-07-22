Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 2,000-year-old brick structure unearthed in Tamil Nadu's Korkai
others

2,000-year-old brick structure unearthed in Tamil Nadu's Korkai

Korkai, finding mention in Sangam literature for its pearl fishery, was the ancient port city of early Pandyas. In addition to the existing excavation works, Tamil Nadu state archeology department has commenced excavation work at two other sites.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Tuticorin
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 01:37 PM IST
The excavation work started on February 26 after the state government sanctioned 29 lakh.(Representative Photo/AP)

The archeological excavation being undertaken at Korkai region in Tuticorin district unearthed a 2,000-year-old brick structure, Tamil daily Dinakaran reported on Thursday. The seven-layered structure has evinced the interest of the archeology enthusiasts in the state.

Korkai, finding mention in Sangam literature for its pearl fishery, was the ancient port city of early Pandyas. At present, it is a small village in Srivaikuntam taluk of Tuticorin district. It is believed that the ancient city once situated at the banks of River Thamirabarani ended up inland, six kilometres away from the sea, due to river sedimentation and the sea receding.

In addition to the existing excavation works, Tamil Nadu state archeology department has commenced excavation work at three places in the state including Korkai. In the region, excavation trenches are dug at Korkai, Sivagalai, and Adichanallur. The excavation work started on February 26 after the state government sanctioned 29 lakh.

The archeologists dug 17 trenches at Korkai from where cast iron material, glass beads, and signs of industrial activities were found. The recent addition is the seven-layered brick structure indicating that it was a settlement area of the ancient civilization.

Between 1968 and 69, the Tamil Nadu government took out archeological research at Korkai and surrounding areas. It was the first time the state government took out such archaeological excavation works after the state archeology department was formed. Past research established that Korkai was an archeologically significant place with 2,800 years of history, archeologists say. The literature and archeological evidence suggest that Korkai was involved in the export and import of goods with other ports of ancient civilizations.

It could be noted that the department recently unearthed a sword possibly dating back to 2,500 years and a large clay pot that could be a burial urn at Krishnagiri district’s Mayiladumparai where the excavation works are currently underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu news tuticorin district sangam literature
TRENDING NEWS

Man proposes to girlfriend on live TV during England vs Pakistan match. Watch

Dog isn't sure why the ‘other’ doggo is giving him so much attitude. Watch

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Doggo trying to finish obstacle course is most of us on Thursdays
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP