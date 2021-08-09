Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 2015 sacrilege cases: SAD (A)’s panthic gathering gets tepid response
others

2015 sacrilege cases: SAD (A)’s panthic gathering gets tepid response

Apart from SAD (A) leaders, only Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan and actor Sonia Mann joined the protest. Organisations part of the Bargari sacrilege stayed away, despite the call
By Parteek Singh Mahal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 12:50 AM IST
SAD (A) has also announced that August 15 will be observed as a Black Day. (HT Photo)

Faridkot Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) on Sunday held a ‘panthic’ gathering at Bargari village in Faridkot district, to protest against the delay in justice for 2015 sacrilege incidents and subsequent police firing on protesters. They also blamed the special investigation team (SIT) for not naming Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh as the accused in a case registered in connection with the 2015 Bargari sacrilege incident while filing a charge-sheet in a Faridkot court.

Apart from SAD (A) leaders, only Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan and actor Sonia Mann joined the protest. Organisations part of the Bargari sacrilege stayed away, despite the call.

SAD (A) president Simranjit Singh Mann claimed, “Even after six years, nothing has been done in sacrilege cases. Arrest warrants has been issued against three dera men, Sandeep Bretta, Harsh Dhuri and Pardeep Kaler, but police have failed to find them.”

After the protest, 36th five-member group of SAD (A) leaders, along with others, marched from the gurudwara to the Dana Mandi at Bargari only to be detained by the police. SAD (A) has also announced that August 15 will be observed as a Black Day to protest against the delay in justice in sacrilege cases and to support farmer agitation.

Mann also appealed to people to hoist black flags on their houses and tie black turbans in protest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

A gifted mind and a pure soul

Old video of largest transforming human image goes viral. Watch

Woman creates dreamy painting with help from ocean waves. Clip will soothe you
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP