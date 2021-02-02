Home / Cities / Others / 204 cartons of smuggled liquor seized in Mohali
others

204 cartons of smuggled liquor seized in Mohali

The whiskey bottles were meant for sale in Chandigarh only; were being transported to Amritsar and Patiala in two trucks.
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:24 PM IST
HT Image

Less than two weeks before the municipal elections in Punjab, the local police on Tuesday seized 204 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from two trucks in separate cases.

A total of 150 boxes of Royal General Whiskey, for sale in Chandigarh only, were recovered from a truck at a checkpost set up near the new bus stand in Mohali.

Phase 1 SHO sub-inspector Shivdeep Singh Brar said the truck driver, Santokh Singh, claimed that he was taking the stock to Amritsar, but failed to produce supporting documents.

In the second incident, Zirakpur police seized 54 boxes of IMFL from a canter headed to Patiala. According to Zirakpur SHO inspector Omkar Singh Brar, on spotting a police team on the Patiala road, the canter driver, Pushpinder Singh Yadav, attempted to flee by reversing the vehicle, but was stopped.

A total of 18 cartons of Royal Challenge Premium Whiskey and 36 cartons of Royal Stag Premium Whiskey were found loaded in the canter.

Separate cases under Section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act and Section 78 of the Punjab Excise Second Amended Act 2017 have been registered against the two drivers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP