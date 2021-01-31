20.98% inoculation reported in Pune district

PUNE Till January 24, Pune district reported 10.38 per cent inoculation which increased to 20.98 per cent as of Friday (January 29), according to civic officials.

There was no vaccination drive on Saturday.

Pune city witnessed a better turnout for inoculation this week as compared to the previous period. Till the weekend, the vaccination sites in PMC reported an average of 80 per cent turnout every day. On Monday, the inoculation was 5.4 per cent that touched 14.28 per cent till Friday.

Dr Ashish Bharati, chief, health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that the turnout was good this week as all beneficiaries were invited.

“We sent messages and called beneficiaries for inoculation. Also, on spot vaccination drive was given a go-ahead which helped increase the number of beneficiaries,” said Dr Bharati.

He added that on Friday, the turnout was 88 per cent in PMC limits. Centres like Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and other centres in the city overshoot the target by recording 186 per cent innoculation.

“Vaccination drive will resume from Monday,” said Dr Bharati.

Health department officials are hopeful that the first dose of inoculation of healthcare workers will be over by mid-February.

Pune rural witnessed 89 per cent vaccination and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 99 per cent inoculation this week.

PCMC also reported an increase with the on-spot vaccination. On Monday, the inoculation was 12.40 per cent. The number of beneficiaries has doubled till weekend with 24.50 per cent as per the health authorities.

Vaccination drive (till Jan 30)

Pune Rural--26.68%

PMC--14.28%

PCMC--24.37%

Pune district--20.98%