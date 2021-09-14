20-year-old Bsc student commits suicide
SEP 14, 2021
Patiala A 20-year-old student committed suicide by hanging himself with a solar panel at RIMT University, Mandi Gobindgarh, on Monday. He was a Semester-III student of BSc radiology. “We have received a suicide note, where he mentions that no one should be held responsible for this death,” a police official said.