Prayagraj: Youth murdered in trans-Ganga region

A 20-year-old youth was brutally murdered under Tharwai police station of the trans-Ganga region of the district. The body of the youth with injuries and burns on the face was found in his room on Wednesday morning. The body has been sent for autopsy and further investigations were on into the case, police said. Rahul used to work in a private hospital and was the eldest among five siblings. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The locals near Paigambarpur crossing called the police when they grew suspicious over a foul smell emanating from a house on Wednesday morning. Police reached the spot and opened the shutter of the house where the body of Rahul Yadav, 20, was found on the bed.

The body had injury marks and the youth’s face was burnt with acid. Blood was found around the room. Rahul’s kin who lived in a nearby village also reached the spot, upon receiving information.

Rahul’s father Mulchand said that the family lived in the village while his son Rahul used to live in their small house on the main road. Rahul used to work in a private hospital and was the eldest among five siblings.

DCP trans-Ganga Abhishek Bharti said that an FIR has been registered in connection with the murder and further investigation was on into the incident.