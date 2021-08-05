Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 212 accused of illicit liquor, drug smuggling held in Kaithal in July
others

212 accused of illicit liquor, drug smuggling held in Kaithal in July

At least 212 accused involved in 167 cases of sale of illicit liquor, drug smuggling, theft, loot, gambling and robbery registered in the police stations across Kaithal have been arrested in July
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Of total 167 cases, 103 cases were related to violation of the Excise Act for illegal trade of liquor, 43 cases were related to theft, 10 cases of NDPS Act, seven cases of gambling, and four cases under the Arms Act. (AFP)

Kaithal superintendent of police Lokender Singh said the accused were arrested during a special drive launched by the police to put a check on the criminal activities in district.

He said of the 167 cases, 103 cases were related to violation of the Excise Act for illegal trade of liquor, 43 cases were related to theft, 10 cases of NDPS Act, seven cases of gambling, and four cases under the Arms Act.

He said police have recovered 40,448 bottles of illicit liquor, 2,463-litre lahan, stolen items worth 29.69 lakh, 2.8kg opium, 1.2kg charas, 2.5kg ganja and 2,729 banned pills, six illegal weapons, and 12 live cartridges from their possession.

The SP said police have arrested seven bail jumpers and five proclaimed offenders in July. Nineteen accused belonged to three gangs involved in snatching and robbery and their arrest helped to solve 16 cases registered in district, he added.

The SP has urged people to report the crimes as they happen for timely action and arrest of the accused.

