2,187 positive cases reported on Sunday with 26 deaths

PUNE Pune district, on Sunday, reported 2,187 fresh Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths in 24 hours, as reported by the state health department.

Pune district has reported 10,16,109 progressive cases, of which 9,64,169 have recovered. The death toll stands at 12,474 and 39,466 is the active number of cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 1,276 new cases taking the total to 2,88,358. With 18 deaths on Sunday, the rural death toll went up to 3,982.

Pune city reported 526 new Covid-19 cases, which takes its total count to 4,84,313. Eight deaths were reported on Sunday, which puts the city death toll at 6,727. PCMC reported 385 new Covid-19 cases. With no deaths reported on Sunday, the PCMC toll stands at 1,704.