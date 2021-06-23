21-year-old arrested for killing brother-in law near Thane

A 21-year-old Ulhasnagar resident was arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother-in-law to death at the latter’s residence on Monday.

According to Central police, the incident occurred around 11pm on Monday in Subhash Nagar area at Ulhasnagar Camp No 3. The police said that the victim, Sachin Khedekar, 31, was a porter by profession, while his wife Shubhangi, 27, is a homemaker. Shubhangi’s brother Roshan Jadhav, who worked as a labourer, used to stay in the same locality.

“Khedekar was an alcoholic and frequently assault Shubhangi on suspicions of cheating on him. Jadhav had argued with Khedekar on several occasions over this in the past, due to which relations were strained between the duo,” said senior inspector SC Suradkar from Central police station.

Suradkar added that on Monday night, Khedekar started assaulting Shubhangi again after getting in an inebriated state and Jadhav, on learning about it, rushed to save his sister. Khedekar tried to attack Jadhav with a dagger and a scuffle ensued, during which Jadhav allegedly snatched the dagger from his brother-in-law and stabbed him repeatedly.

“Jadhav left the blood-soaked body at the spot and went home. Meanwhile, the other residents of the locality called the police and we sent a team to the spot. Jadhav was picked up from his residence, brought to the police station for inquiries and subsequently placed under arrest,” Suradkar said.

Officers said that Jadhav has been charged with murder under the Indian Penal Code and was produced in the judicial magistrate’s court in Ulhasnagar, which remanded him in police custody for three days. `