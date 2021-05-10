22 deaths, 1,729 positive cases in Ludhiana

Shattering all previous records, the number of Covid deaths and positive cases in Ludhiana reached an all-time high on Sunday with 22 residents succumbing to the virus and 1,729 testing positive in the last 24 hours. This is a jump of 506 cases from Saturday’s count of infections.

The previous high of daily cases was seen on May 1 when there were 1,600 infections.

The number of active cases too reached an all-time high of 12,047.

The district’s cumulative case count now stands at 66,995 while the toll has touched 1,550.

Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Gill Ahluwalia urged residents to stay indoors and avoid venturing out unnecessarily.

Out of the 22 deaths reported, 13 are women while nine are men. The youngest fatality is a 25-year-old male while the oldest is an 84-year-old woman.

Three of the deceased, including two men and a woman, were in their 20s, while one of the males who died was in his 30s. Three casualties, of which two were women, were in their 40s.

Except for two patients, all other deceased were residents of Ludhiana city.