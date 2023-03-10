22 new cow shelters set to come up in 14 districts of Uttar Pradesh

With an aim to provide proper shelter to stray cows, often seen neglected in urban and rural areas of the district, a new Gaushala (cow shelter home) is all set to be constructed at the Bamrauli area of Prayagraj.

Similarly, two more Gaushalas will be constructed in Pratapgarh and one in Sultanpur along with 18 others in different districts of the state, informed officials.

This is a part of the larger plan of the state government wherein 22 new Kanha Gaushalas will be built in 14 districts of the state. The department has already released an advance amount of ₹35 lakh each for these new cow shelters to start construction. The officials shared that there will be an arrangement to keep 500 cows in these proposed gaushalas.

A budget of ₹39.57 crore has been approved for the construction of these 22 new gaushalas in the state and an amount of around ₹7.70 crore has been released to start the construction work, the officials said.

These include one cow shelter each at Prayagraj, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Maharajganj, Kasganj, Bulandshahr, Badaun, Etah and Siddharthnagar. Likewise, two Gaushalas each would be constructed at Pratapgarh, Jhansi and Unnao while six cow shelters would be constructed at Meerut.

Besides, one such facility will be constructed at Bamrauli here in Prayagraj, two will come up at Nagar Panchayat area of Kohdaur and Lalganj of Pratapgarh.

In terms of Prayagraj, an amount of ₹3.31 crore would be spent for constructing the cow shelter. Likewise, an amount of ₹1.64 crore and ₹1.65 crore would be spent for the Gaushalas at Kohdaur and Lalganj (of Pratapgarh), respectively and an advance amount of ₹35 lakh has also been released for the construction of the same. Similarly, a cow shelter would be constructed at Dostpur Nagar Panchayat of Sultanpur with an amount of ₹1.65 crore.

Animal husbandry officer of Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC), Dr Vijay Amritraj said that since there were more cattle in the gaushala located in Shankargarh, as compared to its capacity, the need for a new gaushala was felt and a detailed project report (DPR) of the new Gaushala in Bamhrauli was prepared and sent to the government.

At present, there are 179 cow shelters functioning in the district. Out of these, three are permanent and the remaining 176 are temporary. The permanent cow shelters that presently exist have the capacity to adjust around 1000 bovines. A total of 18,800 cows are living in these 179 Gaushalas.