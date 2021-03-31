Home / Cities / Others / 22-year-old man shot dead during drunken Holi brawl at Mullanpur
others

22-year-old man shot dead during drunken Holi brawl at Mullanpur

Three others, including the shooter injured, after 14 men got into a scuffle during a drinking session near Majra village in Mullanpur
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 01:46 AM IST
The victim, Satnam Singh, was shot in the chest. He was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, but was declared dead. (HT Photo)

A 22-year-old man was gunned down and three suffered injuries during a drunken brawl near Majra village in Mullanpur on Holi.

The victim, identified as Satnam Singh, alias Satta, was a local and a labourer, said the police, while the injured are Jagjit Singh Jaggi, Inder Singh and Sukhbir Singh, alias Billa, who opened fire that claimed Satnam’s life.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikramjit Singh Brar said on Monday, 14 people of two groups were gathered near Majra village for drinks. There, heated arguments broke out between some of the men, following which Sukhbir fired two shots, one of which hit Satnam in the chest and another Jagjit in the arm. Inder and Sukhbir also got injured in the scuffle.

“Sukhbir, who was drunk, opened fire with his licensed .32-caliber pistol. After the firing, a brawl broke out. Four injured were rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where doctors declared Satnam dead. Sukhbir is under treatment at PGIMER, while the other two were shifted to the Kharar Civil Hospital,” said DSP Brar.

Sub-inspector Harpal Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said, “Sukhbir fired four rounds from his Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. A single shell has been recovered from the spot. We are recording the statements of all 14 men involved.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mohali MC proposes 148 crore budget for 2021-22

Panchkula man held in Ambala’s Kalka Chowk shootout case

SGPC passes 912 crore budget; 40 crore more than revenue

22 healthcare providers at PGIMS, Rohtak test positive for Covid

“An FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered against eight people, including Sukhbir, who is hospitalised. The remaining accused will be nabbed soon,” said sub-inspector Yogesh Kumar, station house officer, Mullanpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP