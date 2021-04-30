Home / Cities / Others / 22-year-old woman ends life in Ludhiana, live-in partner booked for abetment
others

22-year-old woman ends life in Ludhiana, live-in partner booked for abetment

Had called her mother back in Uttar Pradesh, informing her of her break off and that she will kill herself if her partner doesn’t return to Ludhiana, police said
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 12:25 AM IST
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A native of Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, has been booked for abetment to suicide after his 22-year-old live-in partner hanged herself to death at her rented accommodation in Gobindgarh, Focal Point.

The accused, Chand Babu, was booked on the complaint of the woman’s mother, who lives in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh.

The complainant said her eldest daughter had moved to Ludhiana five years ago for work. She was employed at a factory and was in a live-in relationship with Chand Babu for the past four years.

“A few days ago my daughter called me over the phone to share that Babu had broken off with her. He had left for Uttar Pradesh and was not answering her phone calls. She was upset and said she will kill herself if Babu did not return,” the woman said.

On April 26, she came to know that her daughter had ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her rented house, following which she rushed to Ludhiana.

Inspector Davinder Sharma, station house officer (SHO), Focal Point police station, said they had booked Babu under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and despatched a police team to Gonda to arrest him.

The victim is survived by her mother and two younger sisters. Her husband had deserted them after the birth of their third daughter, the victim’s mother said.

A native of Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, has been booked for abetment to suicide after his 22-year-old live-in partner hanged herself to death at her rented accommodation in Gobindgarh, Focal Point.

The accused, Chand Babu, was booked on the complaint of the woman’s mother, who lives in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh.

The complainant said her eldest daughter had moved to Ludhiana five years ago for work. She was employed at a factory and was in a live-in relationship with Chand Babu for the past four years.

“A few days ago my daughter called me over the phone to share that Babu had broken off with her. He had left for Uttar Pradesh and was not answering her phone calls. She was upset and said she will kill herself if Babu did not return,” the woman said.

On April 26, she came to know that her daughter had ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her rented house, following which she rushed to Ludhiana.

Inspector Davinder Sharma, station house officer (SHO), Focal Point police station, said they had booked Babu under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and despatched a police team to Gonda to arrest him.

The victim is survived by her mother and two younger sisters. Her husband had deserted them after the birth of their third daughter, the victim’s mother said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Irrfan Khan
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP