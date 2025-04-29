MUMBAI: A hit-and-run accident on Saturday left a 23-year-old man dead and his 21-year-old friend injured. The police said the accident took place on Eastern Freeway near Bhakti Park in Wadala East at 11:10pm when a heavy vehicle rammed into their two wheeler. 23-year-old scooterist killed in hit-and-run on Eastern Freeway, friend injured

The police said that the injured friend, Harsh Surve, registered a complaint with the police against the unidentified heavy vehicle driver.

The accident occurred when Surve and Singh, both Mazgaon residents, were returning home on a scooter after meeting a friend in Andheri, according to a police officer from the Wadala TT police station.

When they reached near Bhakti Park, a heavy vehicle rammed into them from behind. The heavy vehicle’s tyre ran over Singh’s head, while Surve also suffered injuries on his hands and legs. Both were lying on the road when some passersby saw the accident and informed the police control room. The Wadala TT Police arrived at the spot and rushed them to Sion hospital, where Singh was declared dead.

“Such was the impact of the accident that the helmet worn by Mayur broke and he suffered injuries on his head. Harsh suffered bruises on his hands and legs,” said the police officer.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified heavy vehicle driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding in a public way that endangers human life or could cause injury) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police stated.

According to the police, Singh had graduated last year and was working as a packing official with a delivery company while Surve is still studying.