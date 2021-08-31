Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 24 hurt in stampede at vaccination camp in north Bengal
others

24 hurt in stampede at vaccination camp in north Bengal

At least 24 people, including several women, were injured when a huge rush at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district led to a stampede on Tuesday, police said
By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Image for representation. (Bloomberg)

At least 24 people, including several women, were injured when a huge rush at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district led to a stampede on Tuesday, police said.

Eight people were admitted to Jalpaiguri district hospital and Birpara state general hospital. The rest were released after treatment. Nobody suffered any critical injury, said police officers who visited the spot.

The local administration announced two days ago that vaccines would be administered at Duramari Chandrakant High School in the Banarhat community block. A few hundred people gathered outside the school on Tuesday but the gates were not opened till around 10 am.

“More than 300 people were waiting outside the school. When police and local panchayat members opened the gate these people rushed in. It led to a stampede,” said Bhabani Roy, an eyewitness.

Deborshi Dutta, Jalpaiguri superintendent of police, said “The school authorities did not know about the camp. Possibly there was a communication gap. Police took the injured people to the hospital.”

RELATED STORIES

Moumita Godara Basu, the district magistrate, said “The block development officer of Banarhat has been asked to probe the incident and submit a report by Wednesday.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Flood condition deteriorates in Assam; over half a million people affected in 22 districts

Heavy rain exposes Delhi’s poor drainage system

Jantar Mantar hate sloganeering: Suspect surrenders to Delhi Police

J&K admn urges people to follow Covid-apt behaviour
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP