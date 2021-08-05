Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
243 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in Himachal

The active cases have climbed to 1,508 while recoveries reached 2,01,773 after 145 people recuperated.
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 02:35 AM IST
Tourists take a stroll on the Ridge in Shimla. (ANI)

Himachal on Wednesday recorded 243 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 2,06,832 while death toll mounted to 3,511 after four patients succumbed to the contagion.

Mandi reported the highest 72 infections followed by 45 in Chamba. Twenty-five cases were reported in Shimla, 21 in Kangra, 18 in Hamirpur, 16 each in Bilaspur and Kullu, 11 in Una, seven in Solan, four in Sirmaur, three in Kinnaur and two in Kullu.

