others

24-year-old electrocuted after touching ‘live’ wire at public toilet in Aundh

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 08:21 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE A 24-year-old man has been electrocuted after his hand touched a ‘live’ wire at a public toilet at Bremen chowk in Aundh.

The deceased has been identified as Fayaz Javed Maniyar (24), a resident of Gokhalenagar.

Maniyar had gone to the public toilet at Bremen chowk. However, instead of going inside, Maniyar went behind the structure. His hand allegedly touched a stray ‘live’ wire and he was killed.

“He was found dead by passers-by. The incident happened last night (Monday), but the body was found later,” said an official of the Chaturshrungi police station.

The incident has been recorded at Chaturshrungi police station as an accidental death.

