24-year-old man shot by robbers in Navi Mumbai, 4 arrested

A 24-year-old man from Pen in Raigad was injured after he was shot in the leg by a group of robbers on Saturday on the Sion-Panvel highway. Kharghar police have arrested four accused in the case.

According to police, the complainant Pratik Ravindra Aher, 24, a real estate agent, told police that he had come from Pen to Vashi, Navi Mumbai on his two-wheeler, to enjoy the weekend. “Around 10pm, he was returning via the Sion-Panvel highway when he decided to take a break and smoke a cigarette near Kopra village. The four accused demanded his phone, money and bike but he refused to give them. One of the accused then took out a gun and shot Aher in the leg before fleeing the spot,” said an officer from Kharghar police station.

Police arrested Vipin Thakur, 19, Gopal Singh, 23, Abhinandan Sharma, 23, and Muchan Thakur, 19. They were staying at Kopra, Sector 10, Kharghar.

Local police and the crime branch started an investigation and checked CCTV footage of the area to find evidence. Footage from Kopra village showed four people moving around suspiciously. “We checked with the locals and found out that on Saturday, only four people arrived to stay in a chawl room. We laid a trap and arrested the accused. The firearm and bullets were also seized from them. The accused later confessed to the crime and told police that they needed money to set up a hotel,” said a police officer.

Police said Aher had suffered bullet injuries on his left thigh. An alert passerby informed the police and the victim was taken for treatment to MGM Hospital in Kamothe.

Suresh Mengade, deputy commissioner police, zone 1, Navi Mumbai, said, “We have registered a case against the accused under section 397 (robbery, dacoity, attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.”