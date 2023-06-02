‘Husband responsible’: Gujarat woman posts video before killing children, self

A 24-year-old woman in Gujarat’s Rajkot allegedly killed her two children and died by suicide late on Thursday after posting a video on social media that accused her husband of severe harassment, police said.

Police said they are investigating the incident. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, the woman, a housewife, alleged that her husband,a labourer, had been tormenting not only her but other women as well. “I am dying. My husband is responsible for this. He harasses all girls like me and extorts money…I am going to die and kill my two children. My parents are not responsible for this. I was supposed to get a divorce, but people did not allow me to do it,” she said.

A B Jadeja, police inspector at Malviyanagar police station, said they are investigating the incident, focusing on gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses to ascertain the events leading up to the tragic incident.

Preliminary findings suggest that an altercation between the woman and her husband may have been a significant factor in prompting the sequence of events.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON