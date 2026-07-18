24-year-old woman shot after rejecting married man’s proposal in Meerut

A 24-year-old woman was critically injured after being shot by a married man on Thursday night for allegedly rejecting his marriage proposal despite repeatedly turning him down in the past. She is undergoing treatment and remains in a critical condition, said police on Friday.

SP City Vinayak Gopal Bhosale said the preliminary investigation indicates that the attack was motivated by one-sided love. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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The incident took place at around 11 pm near Anjum Palace, about 300 metres from the Ganeshpur police outpost under the jurisdiction of Brahmpuri police station.

According to police, the accused intercepted the woman and her companions on a public road late on Thursday night. When she again refused his proposal, he allegedly opened fire on her and fled the spot, threatening that he would never allow her to marry anyone else.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the woman, identified as Shahin, was riding on a motorcycle with her friend, Ayesha (28), and Ayesha’s husband, Sarfaraz, when the accused, identified as Kaif alias Ballu (in his late 20’s), intercepted them. Ayesha alleged that Kaif removed the motorcycle’s key and began arguing with the woman, insisting that she marry him. When she refused, he allegedly threatened that he would ensure she could never marry anyone else.

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{{^usCountry}} When Ayesha and her husband tried to intervene, the accused allegedly pushed them aside and assaulted them. He then allegedly pulled out a firearm and opened fire, with the bullet striking the woman near her ear. She collapsed on the road with critical injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Ayesha and her husband tried to intervene, the accused allegedly pushed them aside and assaulted them. He then allegedly pulled out a firearm and opened fire, with the bullet striking the woman near her ear. She collapsed on the road with critical injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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Local residents rushed the woman to KMC Hospital, where doctors said her condition remains critical.

Ayesha alleged that the accused, a resident of a locality near Gaddhe Wali Masjid, is already married but had continued to pressure the woman to marry him. She claimed he had been harassing the victim for a long time despite her repeated refusals.

Following the shooting, senior officers, including SP City Vinayak Gopal Bhosale, along with police teams from Brahmpuri and Lisari Gate police stations, rushed to the spot. Police registered a case and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

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SP City Vinayak Gopal Bhosale said the preliminary investigation indicates that the attack was motivated by one-sided love.

“The woman is undergoing treatment. The investigation is underway, and we are examining all facts and evidence before taking further action,” he said.