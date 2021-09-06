Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

25 farmers detained during Khattar’s Rewari visit

The farmers were later released. Khattar was at the Indira Gandhi University in Rewari for a teachers’ day event.
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 02:45 AM IST
Farmers being detained while they were proceeding towards Indira Gandhi University in Rewari’s Meerpur to protest against the farm reforms, during Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

As many as 25 farmers were detained when they were proceeding towards Indira Gandhi University in Rewari’s Meerpur to protest against the farm reforms, during Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit on Sunday. The farmers were later released.

Khattar was at the varsity for a teachers’ day event. The CM also laid the foundation stone of developmental projects worth 47.27 crore at the varsity and announced that the state will celebrate ‘Shiksha Parv’ till September 17.

