25 ITBP personnel fell ill in Chhattisgarh due to food poisoning

As many as 25 personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) fell ill with symptoms of food poisoning after consuming a meal in their camp in Rajanandgaon district, officials said on Friday
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:18 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

“All personnel are from the ITBP’s 40th battalion and were stationed in Malaida. They fell ill after having dinner on Wednesday evening. They complained of the symptoms on Thursday. All were admitted to Community Health Centre (CHC) in Khairagarh town and are now stable,” said Collector Rajanandgaon, Taran Prakash Sinha.

“Prima facie, it seems they fell sick due to food poisoning. However, their condition is stable and they were kept under observation,” said Dr Vivek Bisen of the CHC Khairagarh.

The collector further said that some of them complained of diarrhoea and vomiting following which 21 of them were rushed to CHC Khairagarh, while four more personnel were shifted there this morning.

The district administration also sent a team of doctors on Friday morning.

