25 L looted from courier company office in Purnia

Armed miscreants allegedly looted ₹25 lakh from the office of a courier company at Polytechnic College chowk under Maranga police station of Purnia district late on Sunday evening.

Purnia superintendent of police (SP) Daya Shankar said, “The incident of loot took place at Insatakart courier service at Polytechnic Chowk. Investigation is on.”

He added, “Under what circumstance the office was functioning at 10 pm when there was a night curfew.” He said, police have found that the CCTV camera was dysfunctional, raising serious doubt over the working of the company.

Courier manager Abhishek Kumar said, “Seven armed criminals struck the office around 10 pm and looted ₹25 lakh, besides the mobile phones of the staff.” He alleged that they brutally assaulted one of the staff members when he resisted their bid.”

Meanwhile, based on the written complaint of the cashier of the courier service Pankaj Kumar, Maranga police have lodged an FIR under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code.