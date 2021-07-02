25 lakh courier company loot case: 4 held

Purnia police on Friday claimed to have solved a ₹25 lakh loot case at a courier company office with the arrest of four of the eight alleged accused.

Police have also recovered two pistols, five live cartridges, three mobile phones, and a bike allegedly used to commit the crime, besides over ₹1.50 lakh. However, police are yet to recover the looted money.

Purnia superintendent of police (SP) Daya Shankar said “The arrested persons have confessed their crime. One of the former staff members of the courier company was behind the incident.”

On June 13 this year, eight armed miscreants looted Insatakart courier service at Polytechnic Chowk under Maranga police station.

The gang was also involved in a bank loot in Katihar, the SP said.

Raids were being carried out to arrest the remaining members of the gang, said subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Anand Kumar Pandey .