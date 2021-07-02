Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 25 lakh courier company loot case: 4 held
others

25 lakh courier company loot case: 4 held

Purnia police on Friday claimed to have solved a ₹25 lakh loot case at a courier company office with the arrest of four of the eight alleged accused
By Aditya Nath Jha, Purnia
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 10:07 PM IST
HT Image

Purnia police on Friday claimed to have solved a 25 lakh loot case at a courier company office with the arrest of four of the eight alleged accused.

Police have also recovered two pistols, five live cartridges, three mobile phones, and a bike allegedly used to commit the crime, besides over 1.50 lakh. However, police are yet to recover the looted money.

Purnia superintendent of police (SP) Daya Shankar said “The arrested persons have confessed their crime. One of the former staff members of the courier company was behind the incident.”

On June 13 this year, eight armed miscreants looted Insatakart courier service at Polytechnic Chowk under Maranga police station.

The gang was also involved in a bank loot in Katihar, the SP said.

Raids were being carried out to arrest the remaining members of the gang, said subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Anand Kumar Pandey .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Kitten upsets ‘toy’ while playing with it. Watch hilarious video to find out why

Pictures of dog enjoying ice cream will make you crave for some dessert too

This couple that travels across India on a Bullet with sidecar is inspiring many

Alien memes erupt on Twitter after sonic boom in Bengaluru on World UFO Day
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP