Home / Cities / Others / 250 terrorists in launch pads, 200 active in J&K: DGP
others

250 terrorists in launch pads, 200 active in J&K: DGP

There are around 200 terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir while 250 are in various launch pads across the LoC in PoK, said director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:23 PM IST
DGP Dilbag Singh aid that as per the inputs from intelligence agencies, there were around 250 terrorists in various launch pads in PoK. (AFP)

There are around 200 terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir while 250 are in various launch pads across the LoC in PoK, said director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday.

He was responding to media queries here after inaugurating a police sports event.

Singh said though there are around 200 active terrorists in J&K, we are hopeful that their number will go down like last year.

He informed that as per the inputs from intelligence agencies, there were around 250 terrorists in various launch pads in PoK.

On sticky bombs, he said they were a new threat. “The magnetic sticky bombs can be placed with ease in vehicles and other metals. We have made a huge recovery of these bombs and if there are any left out, they will be seized soon,” he said.

Singh said various Pakistani agencies for the past over 30 years have been trying to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir. “But we have foiled their sinister designs and will continue to do so,” he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Woman falls from 4th floor, man dumps her near garbage dump to die

Use ‘surplus funds’ to pay pending wages, says governing bodies of 2 Delhi govt funded colleges

Air quality commission shuts down after ordinance lapses

Doctors of Kasturba Hospital go on indefinite strike to demand pending wages
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP