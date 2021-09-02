Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
251 new Covid infections, 5 deaths in Himachal

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:07 AM IST
Tourists and the local crowd enjoying a stroll on The Ridge in Shimla on Sunday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 251 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state’s tally to 2,13,799 while the death toll mounted to 3,587 after five patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 61 were reported in Mandi, 47 in Kangra, 46 in Shimla, 44 in Hamirpur, 17 in Chamba, 14 in Bilaspur, eight in Kullu, six in Solan, five in Kinnaur, two in Lahaul-Spiti and one in Una.

The active cases have climbed to 1,784 while recoveries reached 2,08,409 after 104 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district since the virus outbreak last year as its total case tally stands at 47,682 followed by Mandi and Shimla districts with 29,867 and 26,645 cases, respectively.

Solan’s case tally reached 22,579 cases, Sirmaur 15,434, Hamirpur 15,329, Una 13,563, Chamba 13,475, Bilaspur 13,427, Kullu 9,497, Kinnaur 3,404 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,897.

